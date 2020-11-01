Nov 01 2020 November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 1Comment by Administrator

Curfew in Kurunegala, Kuliyapitiya & Eheliyagoda

Posted in

Shavendra Silva - Sri Lanka Army Commander

Quarantine curfew will be imposed from 5.00 am tomorrow until 5.00 am on 09 November in Kurunegala Town area, Kuliyapitiya and Eheliyagoda Police areas.

The new directives were announced by the Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Share on FB