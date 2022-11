The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced the official exchange rates for 30th November with the US dollar buying rate recorded at Rs. 361.23.

Meanwhile, the selling rate for the US Dollar stands at Rs. 371.71 today (November 30).

USD

Buy 361.2379

Sell 371.7170

GBP

Buy 430.4286

Sell 447.3859

EUR

Buy 371.6659

Sell 386.9802

JPY

Buy 2.5840

Sell 2.6917

AUD

Buy 239.1567

Sell 250.2936