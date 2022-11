The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced the official exchange rates for 28th November with the US dollar buying rate recorded at Rs. 360.29.

Meanwhile, the selling rate for the US Dollar stands at Rs. 371.29 today (November 28).

USD

Buy 360.2922

Sell 371.2929

GBP

Buy 434.6091

Sell 451.3888

EUR

Buy 373.0369

Sell 388.6538

JPY

Buy 2.5825

Sell 2.6902

AUD

Buy 242.0396

Sell 253.3277