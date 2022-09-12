Damitha Abeyrathne released on bail

Actress Damitha Abeyrathne who became an active participant in the “Gota Go Gama” protest was ordered to be released by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

Taking into consideration a motion application filed on behalf of Damitha Abeyrathne, Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered to release her on two sureties of Rs.500,000 each.

Actress Damitha Abeyrathne was arrested in the Welikada area by a special Police team on Wednesday (September 07) after taking part in a protest-themed ‘Black Hour’ held near the Diyatha Uyana in Battaramulla.

According to Police, she was arrested on charges of forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo during the protests in July this year.