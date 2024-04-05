Damitha Abeyratne and husband remanded

Actress Damitha Abeyratne and her husband have been remanded on the orders of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court until April 17, 2024, after they were produced in court today (April 05).

The actress and her spouse were arrested on Thursday (April 04) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while leaving the court after filing a motion in connection with the case, where they allegedly defrauded Rs. 3 million by promising job opportunities in South Korea.

Recently, the Computer Crimes Division of the CID informed the court that Abeyratne and her husband would be named as suspects in this case.

Accordingly, the Fort Magistrate’s Court rejected a writ petition seeking to prevent their arrest.

Meanwhile, Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage imposed an overseas travel ban on the couple on Wednesday (April 03) regarding this incident.