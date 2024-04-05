Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increase by 9.5% in March

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2024 - 7:28 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced that Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increased by 9.5% in March 2024.

Accordingly, the official reserve assets have reached USD 4.95 billion.

This figure includes proceeds from the People’s Bank of China (POBC) SWAP equivalent to USD 1.4 billion, subject to conditionalities on usability, according to the CBSL.