Apr 05 2024 April 5, 2024 April 5, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increase by 9.5% in March

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2024 - 7:28 pm
One hundred dollars note

(Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash)

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has announced that Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increased by 9.5% in March 2024.

Accordingly, the official reserve assets have reached USD 4.95 billion.

This figure includes proceeds from the People’s Bank of China (POBC) SWAP equivalent to USD 1.4 billion, subject to conditionalities on usability, according to the CBSL.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY