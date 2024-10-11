Damitha Abeyratne excluded from SJB nomination list

The name of actress Damitha Abeyratne has not been included in the nomination list submitted by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) for the Ratnapura district.

When she arrived today (October 11) at the Ratnapura District Secretariat to sign for her nomination as a candidate for the upcoming general election representing the SJB, she was informed that her name was not on the list.

Damitha Abeyratne stated to the media yesterday (October 10) that she was preparing to contest the general election from the Ratnapura District as a representative of the SJB.

The first name listed is that of the group leader, former parliamentarian Hesha Vithanage (Ankumbura Arachchige Heshan Vijaya Withanage).

A copy of the nomination list, which was handed over to District Returning Officer Wasantha Gunaratne, is displayed for the public.