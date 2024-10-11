Sri Lanka Police introduce Hotline for reporting misuse of vehicles

Posted by Editor on October 11, 2024 - 12:26 pm

The Sri Lanka Police is requesting the public to report any information regarding the misuse of government vehicles by calling the special hotline 1997.

In a statement, the police indicated that vehicles issued by the government for various purposes may be concealed at certain locations in a deceptive manner, dismantled and hidden, or left unattended in some places.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya mentioned that individuals who provide accurate information will be rewarded with monetary incentives.

The police urge anyone with such information to report it immediately, as the hotline operates 24 hours a day.

The police assure that the identity of informants will be fully protected and that revealing their identity is not required.

However, it is emphasized that only truthful information should be provided, and legal action will be taken against those who provide false information.