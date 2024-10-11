Government institutions must seek approval for displaying President’s photos at public events

The Secretary to the President of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, has instructed all government institutions to seek written approval from the Presidential Secretariat before displaying the President’s photographs or messages on commemorative plaques or at designated celebration areas during events.

Additionally, the Secretary stressed that government-funded activities must align with state policies and the government’s vision when being organized.

This directive has been officially communicated in writing to all Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Department Heads, Chairpersons of Government Corporations, Statutory Board Heads, and Heads of Government-Owned Companies.