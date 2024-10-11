Two SLTB buses collide on Colombo-Kandy road, injuring 18 passengers

Posted by Editor on October 11, 2024 - 11:06 am

Two passenger buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) reportedly collided along the Colombo-Kandy main road this morning (October 11), resulting in injuries to at least 18 passengers.

The incident occurred around 8:15 AM in the Walakadayawa area of Uthuwankanda on the Colombo-Kandy main road.

Kegalle Police reported that approximately 18 passengers were injured in the accident and were admitted to the Kegalle and Mawanella hospitals.

The accident took place when a bus traveling from Kegalle to Mawanella was rear-ended by a bus traveling from Panadura to Kandy.

Police suspect that the accident was caused by the driver of the bus coming from Panadura losing control of the vehicle due to a mechanical failure.