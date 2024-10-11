U.S. transfers advanced King Air maritime patrol aircraft to Sri Lanka Air Force

The United States handed over a state-of-the-art King Air maritime patrol aircraft to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) during a ceremony held at the SLAF base in Katunayake on October 10, 2024.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, including U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, Secretary of Defence Sampath Thuyacontha, and SLAF Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa.

In her remarks, Ambassador Chung underscored the importance of the transfer, noting that it marked a major milestone in the U.S.-Sri Lanka security partnership, which has been growing since 2019.

She highlighted that the new aircraft will play a crucial role in addressing maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in combating illegal fishing, smuggling, and human trafficking.

“This King Air aircraft stands as a symbol of our partnership as we tackle maritime challenges together,” Ambassador Chung said. “It will strengthen Sri Lanka’s Air Force fleet and safeguard the country’s waters and skies.”

The U.S. commitment to Sri Lanka’s maritime security extends beyond aircraft. Chung mentioned that since 2005, the United States has transferred three U.S. Coast Guard cutters to the Sri Lanka Navy, with a fourth ship expected to arrive next year. These ships have been instrumental in fighting smuggling and participating in regional maritime exercises.

Chung also emphasized the broader context of the U.S.-Sri Lanka relationship, praising Sri Lanka’s recent election as a commendable example of democratic governance. She reiterated the U.S.’s dedication to supporting Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and economic stability through various programs in sectors such as farming, disaster response, and education.

As part of the event, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Steve Koehler was present, underscoring the deepening defense ties between the two nations. “The United States recognizes Sri Lanka’s leadership in the Indian Ocean region,” said Ambassador Chung. “We are committed to supporting a strong and sovereign Sri Lanka.”

In addition to its military applications, the King Air aircraft is expected to be an asset for Sri Lanka’s disaster response efforts. Ambassador Chung referenced the recent ATLAS ANGEL exercise, hosted by the SLAF in August, as a testament to the nations’ shared commitment to improving disaster readiness.

The ceremony also highlighted the growing role of women in Sri Lanka’s military, a cause championed by the U.S.-Sri Lanka defense partnership. Ambassador Chung celebrated the deployment of Sri Lanka’s first female sailors aboard the transferred U.S. ships, calling it an “incredible milestone” in the advancement of gender inclusion within the armed forces.

As the ceremony concluded, Ambassador Chung reaffirmed the U.S.’s commitment to strengthening its security cooperation with Sri Lanka, particularly in the maritime domain. “Our partnership will continue to be a force for peace and progress in the region for years to come,” she stated.

The transfer of the King Air aircraft marks another chapter in the long-standing U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership, with both nations looking ahead to greater collaboration in safeguarding regional stability and security.