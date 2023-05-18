Danushka Gunathilaka has three sex assault charges withdrawn

Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has had three of four charges withdrawn relating to the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The 32-year-old was arrested at his team’s hotel in Sydney’s CBD last year and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent over the alleged incident on November 2.

Police say Gunathilaka, who attended Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, and the 29-year-old woman met through Tinder.

Prosecutor Hugh Buddin, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that one charge had been certified but the remaining three counts of sexual intercourse without consent had been withdrawn.

Magistrate Clare Farnan formally dismissed the counts.

Gunathilaka’s solicitor Alen Sahinovic said the parties were yet to have a case conference and asked for the matter to return to court on July 13. He said he expects it to proceed to committal on that date.

Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team but only played in their first game before being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear.

He was arrested on November 6 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sussex Street before the team’s departure, and participated in a recorded police interview, assisted by an interpreter. He remains on bail.

Sri Lanka Cricket has suspended him from all forms of the game.

(Sydney Morning Herald)