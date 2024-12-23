Daylight shooting in Koskandawala leaves man injured

Posted by Editor on December 23, 2024 - 4:11 pm

A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting carried out by two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle in the Koskandawala area of the Weeragula police division this afternoon (December 23).

Police stated that the victim was found lying on the road after the shooting and was subsequently admitted to Gampaha Hospital.

The injured man has been identified as a resident of Galgamuwa, Veyangoda.

The Weeragula Police are conducting investigations into the incident.