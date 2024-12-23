Sri Lanka withdraws Tri-Forces from former Presidents’ security effective today

Posted by Editor on December 23, 2024 - 10:52 am

The Sri Lankan government has decided to withdraw members of the tri-forces deployed for the security of former Presidents of Sri Lanka, effective today (December 23).

The Ministry of Defence has issued the necessary instructions to the heads of the tri-forces regarding this decision.

Starting today, only police officers will handle the security of former Presidents. While the number of police officers assigned for these duties has been reduced, the Police confirmed that a sufficient number has been allocated to ensure their security.

The Ministry of Defence also assured that this change poses no risk to the safety of former Presidents.

The security arrangements for former Presidents are reviewed every six months, and adjustments will be made as necessary, according to the Police.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, addressed this matter in a recent parliamentary session.

He explained that the decision to withdraw tri-forces personnel was made to reduce the high costs incurred in maintaining these arrangements.

Despite the reduction in personnel, the government remains confident in the adequacy of the revised security measures.