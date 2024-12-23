Sri Lanka launches nationwide traffic operation today

Posted by Editor on December 23, 2024 - 8:28 am

The Police Media Division of Sri Lanka has announced plans to implement a nationwide special traffic operation starting today (December 23).

This initiative, guided by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya, aims to reduce the frequency of road accidents involving vehicles, including passenger buses.

The operation will primarily focus on inspecting public passenger buses. Special attention will be given to determining whether drivers are under the influence of alcohol or other substances while operating these buses.

The inspections will target buses being driven recklessly or dangerously, speeding, violating traffic rules, or operating with unsuitable conditions, such as worn tires or mechanical defects. Legal action will be taken against such drivers.

In addition, other vehicles will also be inspected, with traffic officers deployed nationwide to ensure 24-hour coverage, according to the Police Media Division.

During the operation period, the public is encouraged to report any reckless or negligent driving, including violations of traffic laws by buses and other vehicles, by contacting the hotline numbers 119 and 1997.

Reports can also be made to the mobile number of the respective area’s police division officer or the following traffic division officials:

Colombo City Traffic Division: 0718591741

0718591741 Traffic Headquarters Director: 0718591967

0718591967 Western Province (North) Traffic Division Director: 0718592857

0718592857 Western Province (South) Traffic Division Director: 0718592278

Additionally, video footage of traffic violations can be shared via WhatsApp to these numbers, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the submitted evidence.

This nationwide traffic operation will continue from today (December 23) until the end of the festive season.