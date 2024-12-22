Sri Lanka PM and ADB Country Director focus on education development

December 22, 2024 - 7:26 pm

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya met with Mr. Takafumi Kadono, the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Sri Lanka Resident Mission, at her office today (December 22).

The meeting focused on ADB’s role as a vital development partner and emphasized the need for joint efforts to advance Sri Lanka’s national development goals.

Dr. Amarasuriya highlighted the importance of improving school infrastructure, teacher training and assessment systems to strengthen the country’s education sector.

ADB reaffirmed its support, detailing ongoing projects aimed at enhancing training programs for teachers and school principals.

The Sri Lankan delegation at the meeting included Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe.