Nation’s greatest asset is its people: Sri Lanka Defence Deputy Minister

Posted by Editor on December 22, 2024 - 3:00 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), emphasized that the greatest asset of a country is its people and stressed the importance of prioritizing their protection.

He made these remarks while addressing the newly commissioned officers at the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Sri Lanka Military Academy (SLMA) held on December 21, 2024, in Diyatalawa.

“You all shoulder a responsibility greater than any ordinary duty. Your sheer dedication, leadership skills, and self-discipline will be invaluable for the restoration and progress of the nation in the years ahead,” he added.

“The ruling party received two huge mandates-in September and then November and the President and the government would provide the correct political leadership at all levels.”

The day’s event saw the commissioning of 222 Officer Cadets as Second Lieutenants in a dignified ceremony steeped in military tradition. Among the newly commissioned officers, 203 are male cadets, and 19 are female cadets. The batch also includes 10 foreign Officer Cadets from Kenya, Uganda, Gambia and Zambia. Additionally, thirteen Sri Lankan Officer Cadets who completed their overseas training at prestigious institutions such as the National Defence Academy and Officers Training Academy in India, and the Bangladesh Military Academy and Pakistan Military Academy, were also commissioned.

The day’s proceedings commenced with the Chief Guest being warmly received by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) along with the Army Commander Lt. Gen. Vikum Liyanage and SLMA Commandant Maj. Gen. Sylvester Perera. Upholding the tradition of honoring fallen heroes, the Chief Guest laid a floral tribute at the SLMA War Memorial, paying homage to the sacrifices of the nation’s War Heroes.

During his address to the newly commissioned officers, the Deputy Minister of Defence said “On behalf of the President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka who is also the Minister of Defence, I would like to appreciate your decision to join the war winning Army. The commission you received is a precious and glorious achievement.” The Deputy Minister expressed his gratitude to their parents for supporting this significant decision, even during peacetime.

“You have joined the Army at a time when the country is facing different challenges. In spite of the eradication of terrorism 15 years ago, we need to maintain security and defence to meet any eventuality.

The Deputy Minister also underscored the critical role of military training and the immense responsibility entrusted to the newly commissioned officers. He praised the contributions of the armed forces in liberating the country from crisis situations and emphasized the officers’ readiness to face the challenges of nation-building and addressing emerging global threats while also mentioning the SL troops serving overseas missions under UN command and performing well over the years.

He further expressed his confidence in the knowledge gained, training received, and attitude cultivated during their time at the SLMA, which would enable the young officers to fulfill their noble duty to their motherland with honor and distinction.

The Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) also graced the graduating Officer Cadets’ final presentation at the Sri Lanka Military Academy’s ‘Sino-Lanka Friendship’ Auditorium. The research, titled “Threats Posed by Transnational Crimes to Sri Lanka and South Asia: The Role of Security Forces,” was commended by the Minister for its significance in addressing national and regional security challenges.

The Sri Lanka Military Academy, the nation’s prestigious seat of military learning, continues to contribute tirelessly to the development of leaders for the Army. These newly commissioned officers will now embark on their journey to meet the nation-building challenges and address emerging security needs.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers including the Chief of Staff of the Army, Defence Attaches, officers, parents of the newly commissioned officers, and well-wishers.