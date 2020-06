The body of a person suspected to have been murdered has been found this morning in a canal near the Angulana Bridge.

The victim was a resident of the Mollemulla – Seevali Mawatha in Moratuwa.

He had been attending a party with a person in the area last night and it has been reported that there has been an argument.

Police suspect that his body has been dumped in the canal.

