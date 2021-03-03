Dead body found in a travelling bag: Main suspect found dead

The identity of the headless female body discovered inside a large travelling bag left unattended at Gas Works Junction in Dam Street, Colombo on Monday (March 01) has been identified, Sri Lanka Police confirmed today (03).

“Based on investigations conducted by Dam Street Police, the victim was identified as a 30-year-old resident from Theppanwa of the Kuruvita Police area,” Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

However, given that the corpse is missing the head, the identity needs to be re-confirmed with DNA tests, the Police Spokesperson pointed out.

The perpetrator of this brutal murder has been identified as a Sub-Inspector who was attached to Buttala Police and who was on leave at the time of the incident, DIG Ajith Rohana further noted.

Meanwhile, the body of the Sub-Inspector (52), the main suspect of this murder case found in a forest area near his house in Badalkumbura, stated the Police Spokesperson.

He is believed to have committed suicide by drinking poison.