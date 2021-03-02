Sri Lanka confirms 07 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 483.

The following deaths have been reported:

87 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15. 89 year old male, a resident of Colombo 05. 78 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15. 73 year old male, a resident of Piliyandala. 63 year old female, a resident of Pilimathalawa. 63 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02. 63 year old female, a resident of Galewela.

