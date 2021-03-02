Mar 02 2021 March 2, 2021 March 2, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 07 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 483.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 87 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
  2. 89 year old male, a resident of Colombo 05.
  3. 78 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
  4. 73 year old male, a resident of Piliyandala.
  5. 63 year old female, a resident of Pilimathalawa.
  6. 63 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02.
  7. 63 year old female, a resident of Galewela.

