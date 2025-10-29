Defence Ministry holds key meetings on welfare, security, and budget reforms

Posted by Editor on October 29, 2025 - 5:32 pm

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) jointly chaired a series of high-level meetings at the Deputy Minister’s office in Colombo yesterday (October 28).

The first meeting focused on matters related to Widows and Orphans Pensions (W&OP) for veterans and war heroes. Officials from the Department of Pensions and relevant ministries discussed ongoing administrative challenges and explored measures to simplify the application and approval process to ensure timely delivery of benefits.

During the discussion, the Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of a compassionate approach to supporting families of fallen heroes, while the Defence Secretary emphasized the need for closer coordination among institutions to avoid unnecessary delays. The meeting concluded with instructions to prepare a time-bound action plan to ensure fair, efficient, and sustainable pension management.

A subsequent discussion was held to consider assigning expressway security operations to Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited (RALL). The participants reviewed the existing security framework and discussed how RALL’s operational experience could help improve the safety and efficiency of the national expressway network.

In another meeting, the Deputy Minister chaired discussions on the Ministry of Defence’s proposals to address current budgetary constraints. The officials explored practical measures to use resources more effectively and ensure proper budget allocation to support the Ministry’s key operational and strategic objectives.

These consecutive meetings reflect the Ministry’s proactive efforts to strengthen administrative efficiency, enhance national security operations, and ensure the welfare of the defence community through transparent and well-coordinated policy decisions.