Three arrested with massive cannabis haul in Thanamalwila

Posted by Editor on October 30, 2025 - 8:27 am

A major cannabis raid was carried out in the Nikawewa area under the Thanamalwila Police Division yesterday (October 29).

The operation was conducted during the daytime by a group of officers from the Thanamalwila Police Station, based on information they had received.

During the raid, police arrested three suspects and seized about 400,000 cannabis plants that had been cultivated, along with 128 kilograms of dried cannabis.

The arrested individuals are aged 38, 52, and 61 and are residents of the Embilipitiya and Middeniya areas.

Police took several cannabis plants of different heights as samples to be produced before court, while the rest were destroyed at the site.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Thanamalwila Police.