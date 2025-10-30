GMOA to launch nationwide strike tomorrow
Posted by Editor on October 30, 2025 - 11:36 am
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) announced that it will launch a nationwide trade union action tomorrow (October 31) in protest against the arbitrary transfer procedure.
The association stated that if this transfer procedure is implemented today (October 30), the authorities must take full responsibility for any disruption of services that may occur in hospitals and other health institutions across the country.
GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa made this announcement during a media briefing held yesterday (October 29) regarding the planned trade union action.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Over Rs. 1.2 Billion owed to Government by Sri Lankan Doctors who quit service October 30, 2025
- GMOA to launch nationwide strike tomorrow October 30, 2025
- Three arrested with massive cannabis haul in Thanamalwila October 30, 2025
- Defence Ministry holds key meetings on welfare, security, and budget reforms October 29, 2025
- High-Level meeting to speed up release of Jaffna-Palali lands October 29, 2025