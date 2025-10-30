GMOA to launch nationwide strike tomorrow

October 30, 2025

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) announced that it will launch a nationwide trade union action tomorrow (October 31) in protest against the arbitrary transfer procedure.

The association stated that if this transfer procedure is implemented today (October 30), the authorities must take full responsibility for any disruption of services that may occur in hospitals and other health institutions across the country.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa made this announcement during a media briefing held yesterday (October 29) regarding the planned trade union action.