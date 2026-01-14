Deputy Minister of Defence lauds Navy’s ‘Ratama Ekata’ operations during disaster response

Posted by Editor on January 14, 2026 - 3:21 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), highlighted the national importance of the “Ratama Ekata” programme and praised the Navy for continuing the initiative despite its heavy involvement in rescue and relief work during the recent national disaster emergency.

He made these remarks during an inspection visit to the Sri Lanka Navy Operations Room at the Navy Headquarters in Akuregoda yesterday (January 13).

The Deputy Minister was received on arrival by the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda.

During the visit, Major General Jayasekara reviewed the Navy’s command and control systems, operational coordination, and preparedness for maritime security through a detailed briefing and inspection of the Operations Room.

Officials briefed the Deputy Minister on the Navy’s role in implementing the “Ratama Ekata” programme, including operations carried out to prevent illegal maritime activities. He was also informed that the Navy maintained uninterrupted maritime surveillance and national security duties under the programme even during the recent natural disaster, while simultaneously supporting islandwide disaster response and humanitarian assistance efforts.

The inspection also covered Navy operations conducted across Sri Lanka’s maritime zone to address non-traditional maritime threats. The Deputy Minister was briefed on search and rescue missions, assistance provided to fishing and coastal communities, and measures taken to protect the marine environment.

Commending the Sri Lanka Navy, Major General Jayasekara stressed the strategic importance of the “Ratama Ekata” programme to national security and acknowledged the Navy’s professionalism and operational capability in continuing critical security operations during challenging conditions caused by the natural disaster.

He also provided guidance to further strengthen operational readiness, efficiency, and coordination, while reaffirming the Government’s confidence in the Navy’s role in safeguarding Sri Lanka’s maritime domain and supporting key national initiatives.

Members of the Navy Board of Management were present during the Deputy Minister’s visit.