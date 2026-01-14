Arrest warrant issued for Wimal Weerawansa in Rs. 75 Million asset case
Posted by Editor on January 14, 2026 - 11:39 am
The Colombo High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister Wimal Weerawansa and ordered that he be produced before court after he failed to appear in a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over allegations of unlawfully acquiring assets worth more than Rs. 75 million.
The order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal when the case was taken up.
Wimal Weerawansa has been named as a defendant in the case filed by the CIABOC.
The Judge also directed that notices be issued to the sureties of the defendant, ordering them to appear before court on the next hearing date.
