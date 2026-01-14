Retired Navy Medical Assistant arrested for soliciting bribe for school admission
A retired Navy medical assistant was arrested yesterday (January 13), on allegations of demanding a Rs. 300,000 bribe to arrange the admission of a child to Grade One at Visakha Vidyalaya in Colombo for the 2026 school year.
According to a complaint made by a resident of the Wellawatte area, the suspect had demanded the money to facilitate the admission of the complainant’s elder daughter to the popular girls’ school.
Investigations revealed that the suspect had already accepted Rs. 100,000 in three separate instances and was demanding the remaining Rs. 200,000 at the time of his arrest.
Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption arrested the suspect at around 7:45 PM near the junction turning into D.S. Fonseka Road in Thimbirigasyaya.
The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.
