Detained Sri Lankan women in Israel to be sent back to Jordan

Posted by Editor on October 16, 2023 - 1:29 pm

The two Sri Lankan women, who were detained two days ago by Israeli and Jordanian border guards while illegally entering Israel from Jordan will be sent back to Jordan, the Sri Lankan ambassador in Israel said.

It is confirmed that the two women are aged 50-year-old and 44-year-old, the embassy said.

“The two Sri Lankans entered Israel illegally through the Jordanian border, so it was announced that they would be sent back to Jordan,” Sri Lankan Ambassador in Israel Nimal Bandara said.

“I will coordinate with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan regarding the safety and future affairs of both,” the ambassador added.

However, the Ambassador Nimal Bandara said that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel will work with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan regarding the safety and future affairs of both of them.