Detained Sri Lankan women in Israel to be sent back to Jordan
The two Sri Lankan women, who were detained two days ago by Israeli and Jordanian border guards while illegally entering Israel from Jordan will be sent back to Jordan, the Sri Lankan ambassador in Israel said.
It is confirmed that the two women are aged 50-year-old and 44-year-old, the embassy said.
“The two Sri Lankans entered Israel illegally through the Jordanian border, so it was announced that they would be sent back to Jordan,” Sri Lankan Ambassador in Israel Nimal Bandara said.
“I will coordinate with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan regarding the safety and future affairs of both,” the ambassador added.
However, the Ambassador Nimal Bandara said that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel will work with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan regarding the safety and future affairs of both of them.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Detained Sri Lankan women in Israel to be sent back to Jordan October 16, 2023
- Kusal Mendis happy to take over as Sri Lanka captain October 16, 2023
- Wanted suspect killed during shootout with police October 16, 2023
- Grade 5 scholarship exam at 2,888 centres today amidst extreme weather conditions October 15, 2023
- Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka ruled out of World Cup with injury October 15, 2023