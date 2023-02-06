Dharshana Handungoda arrested

Sri Lankan social media activist Dharshana Handungoda was arrested on Sunday night (February 05) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport, upon arrival from Dubai.

The CID said he was arrested over posting controversial views on social media platforms.

Dharshana Handungoda operates a YouTube channel known for its biting political commentary.

In May, 2022, Handungoda had been summoned by the CID for questioning, however, he had declined to give a statement, claiming that the police never sent him an official notification calling him in for questioning.