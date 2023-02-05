Young couple arrested over businessman Roshan Wanninayake’s death

A couple has been arrested by the Kandana Police in connection with the death of the businessman Roshan Wanninayake, 49-year-old businessman from Wellampitiya whose body was found in his 3 storied building being constructed at Pelawatta, Thalangama on February 02, 2023.

Police said the 27-year old suspect was arrested by the Kandana Police in Kadawatha area while his 23-year old wife, a resident of Narahenpita was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s vehicle was also found at a residence in Negombo a day later, February 03, Police reported, adding that a couple are suspected to have brought the vehicle to Negombo.

Investigations are still underway to determine the cause of the death.

Related Articles: