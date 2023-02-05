Feb 05 2023 February 5, 2023 February 6, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Billonaire businessman Onesh Subasinghe found dead in Jakarta

Onesh Subasinghe

Billionaire businessman Onesh Subasinghe has been found dead in an apartment in Jakarta Indonesia.

Accordingly, the 45-year-old businessman and his family were on a trip in Jakarta at the time of the incident.

Onesh Subasinghe was the Managing Director of Opex Holding (Pvt) Ltd, a family business. The company website describes him as a multi faceted businessman who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, USA.

Opex, which is founded by Onesh’s father Alfred Subasinghe, specialises in manufacturing liquid fertilisers for the local and international market.

