Billonaire businessman Onesh Subasinghe found dead in Jakarta
Posted in Local News
Billionaire businessman Onesh Subasinghe has been found dead in an apartment in Jakarta Indonesia.
Accordingly, the 45-year-old businessman and his family were on a trip in Jakarta at the time of the incident.
Onesh Subasinghe was the Managing Director of Opex Holding (Pvt) Ltd, a family business. The company website describes him as a multi faceted businessman who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, USA.
Opex, which is founded by Onesh’s father Alfred Subasinghe, specialises in manufacturing liquid fertilisers for the local and international market.