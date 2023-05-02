Dialog and Airtel to combine operations in Sri Lanka

Dialog Axiata PLC and its Malaysian Parent Axiata Group Berhad and India’s Bharti Airtel Limited have entered into a binding term sheet to combine operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka, Airtel’s wholly-owned subsidiary, with Dialog Axiata.

According to a stock market filing by Dialog, the proposed transaction envisages Airtel being granted a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka.

Airtel would accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog Axiata upon completion of the transaction.

“Discussions with respect to the proposed transaction are ongoing between the Parties and also with the relevant regulatory authorities as per applicable laws and regulations,” Dialog Axiata Director/CEO Supun Weerasinghe said.

“The proposed transaction is subject to signing of definitive agreements and necessary closing conditions including applicable regulatory and shareholder­­ approvals,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror)