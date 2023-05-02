Litro to reduce domestic LP gas prices from tomorrow (May 03)

The prices of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders are set to be further reduced tomorrow (May 03).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg Litro domestic LP gas cylinder will be reduced by at least Rs. 100 while the prices of other cylinders will also be reduced proportionately from midnight tomorrow (May 03) Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

He said exact amounts of LP gas price reductions will be officially announced tomorrow (May 03).