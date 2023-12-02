Diana Gamage, Sujith Perera and Rohana Bandara banned from Parliament

Posted by Editor on December 2, 2023 - 12:00 pm

The motion to suspend State Minister Diana Gamage, SJB MP Sujith Sanjaya Perera and SJB MP Rohana Bandara from Parliament for a period of one month was passed in the Parliament of Sri Lanka with a majority of 57 votes this morning (December 02).

On December 01, 2023, the Committee on Ethics and Privileges recommended that Diana Gamage, Sujith Sanjaya Perera and Rohana Bandara, who were accused of the conflict that unfolded in parliament in late October, be banned from Parliamentary meetings for a period of one month.

Accordingly, Chief Government Whip Minister Prasanna Ranatunga demanded a vote on the matter, following which members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) left the House.

Some 58 MPs voted in favour and one against. TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran voted against it. Two government MPs including Minister Vidura Wickramanayake and Mayadunna Chinthaka Amal and Opposition MP. A.H.M Fowzie abstained.