Diana Gamage’s citizenship issue to be heard on January 26

A writ petition filed seeking an order declaring State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage is disqualified to be a Member of Parliament since she is a British citizen was today (December 12) fixed for hearing on January 26 by the Court of Appeal.

The order was issued by the Court of Appeal two-judge-bench comprising Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

Attorney-at-law Hafeel Farisz, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner Oshala Herath and President’s Counsel Farman Cassim, who appeared for the General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), Ranjith Madduma Bandara, who has been named as a respondent of the petition, requested the court to fix a date for the case to be heard as soon as possible, considering this as an urgent matter.