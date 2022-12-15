Diana Gamage’s travel ban temporarily lifted

The overseas travel ban currently imposed on Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Diana Gamagae has been temporarily lifted by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (December 15).

President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanna appearing for Diana Gamage moved Court to relax travel ban imposed against his client since she is expecting to go abroad between December 21 and December 23.

Accordingly, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court lifted the travel ban imposed on the State Minister of Tourism for a period of five days.

The Controller General of the Department of Immigration and Emigration has been ordered to take all necessary measures in this regard.

Diana Gamage’s foreign travels were initially barred by Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe on November 11 over a complaint challenging the veracity of her identity documents including the birth certificate, the National Identity Card (NIC) and the passport.