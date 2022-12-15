Maithripala Sirisena to form another political alliance

A new alliance has been formed and it will be unveiled in January and future political activities will be conducted under the new alliance, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena revealed this while speaking to the media in Anuradhapura.

SLFP is divided at present with the majority of the SLFP Parliamentary Group supporting President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Government.

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) in which the SLFP is the main constituent party is also split into several groups.

The SLFP itself contested the last election under an alliance headed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

In this backdrop, the SLFP Chairman has promised to unveil another alliance possibly targeting the upcoming Local Authorities Election.