Dinesh Chandimal scores maiden double-century

Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal has scored his maiden double-century in the second Test against Australia in Galle today (July 11).

He also became the first Sri Lankan Cricketer to score a double-century against Australia.

Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 206 off 326 balls as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 554 runs.

He pulled a legside Starc full toss aerially for another four and immediately followed that up with a pair of monstrous sixes down the ground to bring up his first double ton.

Chandimal’s 206 not out is the highest score by a Sri Lankan against Australia. His incredible innings featured 16 fours and five breathtaking sixes.

He surpassed the epic 192 scored by Kumar Sangakkara in the 2007 Hobart Test.