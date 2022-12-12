Direct flights between Jaffna & Chennai resume after three years

Direct flights between Jaffna and Chennai have resumed this morning (December 12) after a lapse of three years due to COVID-19.

The first flight from Chennai since 2019 arrived this morning at the Jaffna International Airport.

Accordingly, India’s Alliance Air will operate 04 weekly flights between Palali and Chennai, according to Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told Parliament that flights will be operational between Jaffna and Chennai by December 12.

However, there are still some improvements left to be done to the runway.

The present runway can only accommodate 75-seater aircraft.

The airport in Palali was named the Jaffna international airport as Sri Lanka’s third international airport in October 2019 and had its first flight from Chennai.

The 2019 redevelopment of the airport was funded by both Sri Lanka and India.