Driver involved in Kollupitiya fatal accident arrested at Katunayake Airport

The 26-year old Mohammad Ryzul Rizzaq, driver of the car who fled the scene after the fatal accident in Kollupitiya on Saturday morning (December 10) was arrested yesterday night (December 12) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when he returned from Dubai, Police said.

According to Police, the suspect was arrested at the BIA, since a travel ban was imposed on the suspect.

The suspect was handed over to the Kollupitiya Police, the Police Spokesman said.

The suspect fled to Dubai, a few hours after the Mercedes Benz car which he drove, smashed against a three wheeler while returning from a night club on Saturday morning.

The driver of the three wheeler died in the accident while two passengers on board the car were injured.