Six Peradeniya University students arrested over attack on former Vice Chancellor

Six students of the Peradeniya University have been arrested on Monday night (December 12) over the attack on former Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University Professor Athula Senaratne and his son.

According to Police, students were arrested after they surrendered to the Peradeniya Police.

The suspect students aged between 23 and 25 are residents of Nittambuwa, Sadalangala, Girithale, Matale, Henegamuwa and Galagamwatta.

Police said they have identified six other attackers and investigations are underway to apprehend them.

Meanwhile, 12 students of the University of Peradeniya have been suspended for assaulting former Vice Chancellor Professor Athula Senaratne and attacking his residence.

University Disciplinarian Professor Tilak Bandara said the 12 students were identified following investigations conducted into the incident.

Professor Bandara said steps were taken to suspend the students subject to inquiries.

They are yet to identify several others involved in the attack.