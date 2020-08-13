Another special discussion will be held this afternoon regarding the leadership crisis situation within the UNP.

This will be between the party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and the UNP seniors.

Accordingly, the relevant discussion is scheduled to begin at the UNP headquarters at Sirikotha at 2 pm.

Several rounds of talks were held in recent days to select a new leader for the UNP, while another discussion between the current leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and senior members of the party was held in Colombo yesterday afternoon.

A senior party member stated that eight names have been nominated for the leadership.

Accordingly, party General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Deputy Leader Ravi Karunanayake, National Organizer Navin Dissanayake, Party Treasurer Daya Gamage, Ruwan Wijewardena, Arjuna Ranatunga, Palitha Range Bandara and Vajira Abeywardena are among the names nominated.

However, Ranil Wickremesinghe remains in the UNP leadership and has told seniors to select one person from the group as the new leader.

Meanwhile, no one has been nominated for the National List seat held by the UNP.

Against this backdrop, a crucial meeting of the UNP Working Committee will be held at Sirikotha tomorrow at 9.30 am.

The current crisis within the party will be discussed at length.

