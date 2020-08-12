The Court of Appeal today ordered not to execute the arrest warrants issued against Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa and four others until it issues an order regarding the writ petition filed by the Mayor on August 24.

The order was delivered by Appeals Court’s bench consisting of its President, Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz and Justice Sobhitha Rajakaruna, after taking up the writ petitions filed by the Kurunegala Mayor and four others challenging the arrest warrant issued on them.

The writ petitions were lodged on Monday (11).