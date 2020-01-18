The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has asserted factions should not be permitted to attack the entire judicial system in the country based merely on isolated incidents.

The Bar Association said the judiciary is an extremely significant institution for the protection of individual liberties and upholding of the rule of law.

In a statement, the President of the Bar Association, President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa said he has brought to the notice of the Chief Justice and the members of the Judicial Service Commission, the need to swiftly take action in response to recent attacks on the independence of the judiciary.

The President of the Bar Association said immediate attention is vital to protect the judicial officers who continue to act independently and exercise their duties fearlessly and without any manner of influence.

Through the statement the Bar Association requested its members to refrain from commenting on any pending or concluded cases or pertaining to individual judges.

President’s Counsel Indatissa also said members of the profession should flag or raise all grievances to either the Bar Association, or the Judicial Service Commission.

(Source: News Radio)