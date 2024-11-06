Donald Trump claims victory in 2024 Presidential race, projects powerful comeback

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2024 - 2:00 pm

Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential race after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris.

Speaking to a cheering crowd in Palm Beach County, Trump declared that America had given him a “powerful mandate” for his political comeback. He was joined on stage by his vice-presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, as well as his family and other Republican leaders.

Although other news outlets had not yet confirmed his victory, Trump appeared to be on track to win after securing key battleground states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, and holding leads in others, according to Edison Research.

Trump took time to thank Elon Musk, the billionaire tech mogul who donated $120 million to support his campaign. Trump also announced plans to appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission if he returns to office.

Harris, who had been campaigning at her alma mater Howard University, did not speak to her supporters immediately. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, told the crowd they were still waiting for votes to be counted.

Trump showed strength across the country, gaining support from both rural and urban regions. He also made gains among Hispanic voters and lower-income households, according to exit polls. Economic issues were top of mind for many voters, with 31% saying the economy was their primary concern. Trump won the majority of these voters, particularly those who felt their financial situation had worsened since 2020.

Republicans gained control of the U.S. Senate by flipping Democratic seats in West Virginia and Ohio. Meanwhile, the race for control of the House of Representatives remained too close to call.

The results mark a stunning political turnaround for Trump, who was widely written off after the January 6th Capitol riot in 2021. His win would make him the oldest president ever elected and the first to serve non-consecutive terms in more than a century.

Harris, if victorious, would make history as the first woman, Black woman, and South Asian American president.