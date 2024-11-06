Sri Lanka Government refutes claims of security reduction for former President Kumaratunga

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2024 - 11:53 am

Cabinet spokesman and Minister Vijitha Herath stated that there has been no removal or reduction of security for former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

He made this statement today (November 6) while attending a media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions.

“It was mentioned that the security of former Presidents, especially Mrs. Chandrika Bandaranaike, would be removed. However, no such removal has taken place. Mrs. Bandaranaike had expressed concerns that her security might be reduced to 30 people, but this is not the case. She currently has 57 personnel assigned to her security,” he said.

The security officers for former Presidents and the maintenance of their services cost approximately 1.1 billion rupees, according to Cabinet spokesman and Minister Vijitha Herath.

The minister also highlighted that the cost is extremely high and that a committee has been appointed to provide security to former Presidents in a proportional manner.

The minister added that special security arrangements will be made for individuals who require them.

