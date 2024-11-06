Dr. Shafi acquitted of all charges in sterilization case

A Senior House Officer in the Gynecology and Obstetrics Unit at Kurunegala Teaching Hospital, Dr. Shihabdeen Mohammed Shafi, who had been accused of performing sterilization procedures on around 4,000 women, was acquitted of all charges by Kurunegala Chief Magistrate Bandula Gunaratna today (November 6).

The case, which also involved accusations of Dr. Shafi, amassing assets through suspicious means and links to terrorist activities, was dismissed after a court hearing.

The magistrate stated that the party bringing the allegations had failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Based on this and under the advice of the Attorney General, he decided to acquit the doctor.

The magistrate also noted that, according to specialized medical examination reports, there was insufficient evidence to confirm that the women had been rendered sterile due to the doctor’s surgeries.

The case, which had been ongoing since Dr. Shafi’s arrest in 2019, included complaints from a number of mothers who claimed they had been treated by him during cesarean deliveries and later experienced complications in conceiving.

Dr. Shafi had previously been detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) following these allegations.

In addition to the acquittal, the court lifted the overseas travel ban that had been imposed on Dr. Shafi.