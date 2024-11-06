Sri Lanka Prime Minister’s medical unit handed over to Ministry of Health

The medical unit established for the Prime Minister’s Office in Sri Lanka was officially dismantled yesterday (November 5).

The human and physical resources from this unit, including medical officers, staff, equipment, medicines, and two ambulances, have been transferred to the Ministry of Health to support public health needs.

The formal handover took place at the Prime Minister’s Office, where Mr. Pradeep Saputantri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, presented the relevant documents and keys to Mr. Palitha Mahipala, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

This move is aimed at strengthening the country’s healthcare services and redirecting resources to meet the public’s health needs.