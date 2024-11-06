Ranil calls for urgent action on state salary hikes, questions government’s tax policies

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2024 - 10:32 am

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe questioned in Kalutara why the public would support the National People’s Power (NPP) in the parliamentary election.

He emphasized the importance of issuing a statement by next Friday regarding the implementation of the committee report, chaired by Udaya R. Seneviratne, which aims to increase the salaries of state employees.

On September 2, 2024, Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers approved recommendations from the Presidential Expert Committee. This committee, appointed to investigate and address salary discrepancies in the government sector, was established by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and chaired by Udaya R. Seneviratne.

According to the committee, starting January 1, 2025, the basic salary for public service employees is scheduled to increase by at least 24% for the lowest ranks, with salary hikes ranging from 24% to over 50% for all public service professionals.

Ranil Wickremesinghe also stated that he has not forgotten the present government’s promise, made before gaining power, to raise the taxable income threshold to Rs. 200,000. He questioned why the public is not informed that reducing taxes in one area inevitably requires imposing them elsewhere.

The former president further mentioned that his administration had reduced the country’s foreign debt by 20%, but he warned that this relief is now at risk due to the actions of current President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s government.

Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed these views during a public meeting in Kalutara, where he supported the victory of New Democratic Front candidates contesting under the gas cylinder symbol.

On October 27, 2024, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, stated that although the former president had promised a salary increase for public sector employees, no funds have been allocated for this purpose. She noted that while Ranil Wickremesinghe claimed a cabinet decision had been made to raise public sector salaries, the necessary procedures were not followed to implement this decision.

Speaking at a public gathering in Padukka on October 27, 2024, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya remarked: “Although Ranil Wickremesinghe said a decision was made to increase public sector salaries, this decision was taken without any approval from the Treasury or the Ministry of Finance officials. A decision was announced, but the necessary actions to implement it were not taken. What does this mean? It’s clearly a false promise given to mislead the public during an election period.”