Sri Lankan President prioritizes rural development and anti-corruption efforts

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2024 - 10:00 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that rural development and improving the social and economic well-being of rural communities are among the primary objectives of the government during this term.

The President expressed these views during a discussion held yesterday (November 5) at the Presidential Secretariat with members of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SLAS).

The President highlighted the necessity of public officials cooperating with the government to successfully implement initiatives, emphasizing that the experience of government officials is both valued and instrumental in implementing government policy.

He pointed out that there is a gap between the government’s objectives and the traditional operational modalities of the public service. To ensure the effectiveness of government programs aimed at national development, he stated that the functioning of public administration also needs to evolve.

President Dissanayake underscored that combating fraud and corruption is a top priority for the government, noting that failures to implement projects attentively have caused significant damage to the country’s economy.

He also emphasized that the political leadership will not interfere in the public service, thereby protecting its capacity to operate independently.

President Dissanayake remarked that government officials have a unique responsibility in regional development and stressed the need to minimize unnecessary expenses in the public sector without reducing essential services.

The event was attended by members of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association, including President Mahesh Gammanpila and Secretary Jayaveera Fernando.