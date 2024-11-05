Defence Ministry finalizes MOU for ten-story cancer unit at Karapitiya Hospital

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the construction of a ten-story building for the cancer unit at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, Galle, was finalized at a meeting held at the Defence Ministry at the Defence Headquarters Complex (DHQC) in Sri Jayawardenapura, Kotte, today (November 5).

The addendum to an MOU signed between the Secretary to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Colours of Courage Trust (Guarantee) Limited (COC) for the construction of the building was also signed today.

This will facilitate the provision of labor by the Sri Lanka Army free of charge.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), along with Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. P.G. Mahipala, Mr. Mahela Jayawardena, and Mr. Dian Gomes, signed the legal documents at the meeting held this morning.

The project is funded by COC, established under the patronage of Mahela Jayawardena and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Senior Ministry officials, including Military Liaison Officer of Defence Air Vice Marshal Padman De Costa, Legal Advisor Air Commodore Sureka Dias, several senior Army officers, and representatives from MOH and COC, were also present on the occasion.